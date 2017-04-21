IPC, Port Mayaca To Host Polo World Championship Playoffs

Together with the International Polo Club Palm Beach in Wellington and Port Mayaca Polo Club in Okeechobee, the United States Polo Association will host the 2017 Federation of International Polo (FIP) Zone “A” World Championship Playoffs set for April 26-30.

“We are proud to provide a venue to showcase the best athletes from Mexico, Guatemala and the United States, and look forward to each team competing for an opportunity to advance to the XI FIP World Polo Championship in Australia,” USPA Chairman Joseph Meyer said.

The team with the best record from Zone A will continue to the World Championship, which will take place Oct. 21-29 at the Sydney Polo Club in Richmond, New South Wales, Australia.

Officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee, FIP is the international federation representing the sport of polo. FIP was created in 1982 to enhance the image and status of the game of polo internationally. Established in 1987, the FIP World Championship is the apex of international polo competition.

A competitive tournament from 10-goals to 14-goals, it takes place once every three years in a different location around the world. Horses are provided by the host and pooled among participating nations to give teams equal conditions.

The winner of the FIP Zone A Playoffs will be one of the eight qualifying teams to compete in the 11th FIP World Championship.

The USPA has formed a formidable nine-man team consisting exclusively of Team USPA members and is hopeful to send a qualifying team to represent the United States in the FIP World Championship.

Under the direction of coach Joel Baker, Team USPA members representing the United States include: Jesse Bray, Cacho Galindo, Remy Muller, Geronimo Obregon, Herndon Radcliff, Jared Sheldon, Patrick Uretz, Felipe Viana and Jimmy Wright.

Game schedules are as follows:

• Game 1 – Mexico vs. Guatemala — Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m. at the Port Mayaca Polo Club.

• Game 2 – United States vs. Game 1 Loser — Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Port Mayaca Polo Club.

• Game 3 – United States vs. Game 1 Winner — Sunday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach.

Games 1 and 2 at Port Mayaca are free and open to the public. Visit www.portmayacapoloclub.com for more information on attending.

Spectators can purchase tickets for Game 3 at IPC by visiting www.internationalpoloclub.com. Lawn seats and general admission are $10, stadium box seats and sky terrace seating are $60.

All three games will be livestreamed on the USPA Polo Network. Visit www.uspolo.org to watch live or for more information.

