Justin Sterling Of Troop 125 Earns Eagle Scout Rank

By at April 21, 2017 | 12:00 am | Print

An Eagle Scout ceremony honoring Justin Sterling and his achievements during his years in the Boy Scouts was held Saturday, April 15 at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church. Forgotten Soldiers Outreach asked Sterling to create 50 care packages, and he did 128. He raised all the money for postage and contents. Sterling was required to earn 21 merit badges and earned 47. For more information on Troop 125, contact Dave Sunderman at scoutmaster@troop125.net.

