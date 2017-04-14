Kids Cancer Foundation Thanks Its Ambassadors

The Kids Cancer Foundation held a hero mixer to honor foundation ambassadors at the Kids Cancer Center in Royal Palm Beach on Thursday, April 6. Current ambassadors were honored and new ambassadors were welcomed. The Kids Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit charity providing hope and support to local children and families battling childhood cancer and blood disorders, giving them a fun place to go. For more information, call (561) 333-8116 or visit www.kidscancersf.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured People Royal Palm Beach