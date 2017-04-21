Kravis Thanks Longtime Volunteer Selma Waters

Every year, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts thanks its volunteers by hosting the annual Volunteer Salute. This year, the annual thank-you dinner will take place on April 24.

Wellington resident Selma Rudnick Waters has been volunteering at the Kravis Center for the last 27 years, since Oct. 11, 1990, before the theater opened, and has been donating her time longer than any of the other approximately 700 volunteers.

Waters decided to volunteer at the Kravis Center after arriving in West Palm Beach from Philadelphia.

“I wanted to play a part in this amazing project, and I got to watch it succeed,” she said.

Waters, who “decided to stay at 39 years old until I get it right,” hands out programs, takes tickets, greets patrons, directs guests to their seats and answers questions from visitors.

