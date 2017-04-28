Letter: In A Hurry? Avoid Okeechobee Through Groves

Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the letter “Return To Old Speed Limit On Okeechobee” by Brooke Champagne, published last week.

I and hundreds of my fellow citizens in the Town of Loxahatchee Groves really appreciate our town council lowering the speed limit on Okeechobee to 30 mph. Next, we need to double yellow (no passing) lines its entire length within the town limits.

At 30 mph, one travels 1 mile in 2 minutes. If traversing the town on Okeechobee Blvd. bothers anyone, they are free to do what I do when I don’t like a road — find another route. Yes, there is an Internet petition, but only three of the signatures are from within Loxahatchee Groves. The zip code 33470 for “Loxahatchee” covers more than just the Groves.

For those interested, drive along 50th Street South in Wellington and Holmberg Road in Parkland. Both are 30 mph, all no passing and contain roundabouts. These are nice roads and do well for their communities. The roundabouts and traffic lights should be next for Loxahatchee Groves.

If anyone is in a big hurry — start earlier or go around.

Dr. Bill Loudam, Loxahatchee Groves

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Letters