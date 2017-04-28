haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: Not Everyone Supports SR 7 Extension

By at April 28, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the editorial “Judge’s Ruling Should End The Decades-Long Debate Over SR 7,” published last week.

In your last editorial, you accused West Palm Beach of crocodile tears because of their concerns about the potential impacts of the State Road 7 on drinking water in the Grassy Waters Preserve.

Contrary to your unsubstantiated statement, I’m a “nearby resident” who owns a home in Royal Palm Beach, and we don’t know anyone who supports the extension. You seem to base a lot of your build-the-road logic on past planning decisions but, haven’t you noticed? There have been an awful lot of bad ones. Growing up in Florida, I see past bad decisions play out every day and want to be really explicit: Florida is in a bad drought (as usual), is one of the few aquifer states (without major rivers), is extremely susceptible to salt water intrusion (into the aquifer) and, locally, we all see the daily impacts of bad water (like the Lake Worth Lagoon).

In a major panel discussion at the Hudson Institute that has appeared in many places over the last few years, the top experts in potential human disasters debated which was the most pressing danger for all of us: a pandemic, war, artificial intelligence, financial collapse, a solar system hit or rapidly diminishing potable drinking water. After the debate, they voted and, guess what? They chose dwindling freshwater water quality and supply as the most pressing issue! However, several of us “nearby residents” have come up with the perfect solution that would probably get a unanimous consensus on the State Road 7 extension. Why don’t we pipe the Grassy Waters drinking water that will be closest to the road directly into the homes of the judges, editors, politicians and developers that want the road so badly?

Kerry Dawson, Royal Palm Beach

