haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Letter: The ‘Preserve’ Is Not A Preserve

By at April 21, 2017 | 12:01 am | Print

In 1999, the Equestrian Overlay Zoning District was unveiled to help protect the equestrian element of Wellington. This covered approximately 11 square miles, mostly south of Pierson Road. The misconception that our farms are publicly owned has been perpetuated by slogans such as “Preserve the Preserve.” Our privately owned properties are not in a state or national park. This is harmful to the farm owners who have invested millions in acreage and is misleading to the taxpaying voters of Wellington into thinking our properties are under their sacred protection.

In order for our show venues to modify and change with the times, it is necessary to amend the comprehensive plan to better promote and serve competitors and spectators. Allowing the International Polo Club, which is on the outskirts of Wellington proper, to be removed from the overlay district is a progressive, forward-thinking move.

The detractors remind me of the 1950s mindset and that is not what is needed in our community. What would help is removing the word “preserve” from any and all village governing entities and hopefully educate the citizens about it.

Gaye Scarpa, Wellington

Editor’s note: Ms. Scarpa is past president and vice president of Southfields of Palm Beach Polo & Country Club.

Letters

Related Posts

Post Your Comments