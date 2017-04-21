LGLA Meeting Set For April 27

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association will meet Thursday, April 27 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.).

Guy Bachmann, former president and current board member of the Loxahatchee Battlefield Preservationists will give a lecture on the Seminole Indian Wars, with an emphasis on local battles fought in Jupiter in 1838 during the Second Seminole War (1835-1842). The first ever re-enactment of the Battle of the Loxahatchee River occurred on Jan. 28 of this year. More than 2,500 people attended, which set a record for the State of Florida.

Bachmann is a member of the Southeast Florida Archaeological Society and has participated in numerous archaeological digs. He will be displaying some interesting artifacts. Bachmann has lectured on the Seminole Wars and has also portrayed President Andrew Jackson in period attire and character many times.

The public is welcomed, but only members can make motions or vote on motions. For more info., contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

