Local Chorus Medals In Regional Competition And Sings In Miami

The Women of Note Chorus was victorious once again in regional competition, taking home two medals at the Region 9 Sweet Adelines International Chorus Competition that took place on March 25 in Daytona Beach.

This year’s competition was especially exciting because the chorus earned its highest score to date. The women’s a cappella barbershop chorus, with 45 members on stage and competing against choruses two to three times its size, excelled with another impressive performance, capturing first place in the regional mid-size chorus division and second overall. The high score will likely guarantee an invitation to compete in the 2018 international competition, Harmony Classic. The chorus will be notified sometime in May.

The exciting week continued with the opportunity to sing at the Adrienne Arsht Center’s 11th annual gala Celebrating Women in the Arts. The performance featured Denyce Graves, Rita Moreno, Vanessa Williams, Gloria Estefan and others, and the Women of Note were a featured guest, closing the show with a mash-up of “Brave” by Sara Bareilles and “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera.

The award-winning Women of Note Chorus is a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, a nonprofit music education association for women. Made up of teachers, nurses, lawyers, legal assistants, bookkeepers, artists, business owners and homemakers, among others, the Women of Note delight audiences with beautiful four-part a cappella harmony, innovative choreography and dazzling costumes.

The Women of Note holds open rehearsals and welcomes any woman who loves to sing and wants to have fun while making new friends. The chorus rehearses every Monday night at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington.

For more information about the Women of Note, call (877) WON-SING or visit www.womenofnote.com.

ABOVE: The Women of Note Chorus after winning first place at regionals.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People