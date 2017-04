Six-year-old aspiring gymnast Sofia Stephens, an Acreage resident, competed in the 2017 United States Gymnastics Association competition this month in Lakeland. She won first place in beam, bars and vault, and finished third on floor. Her high score of 38.225 and all-around victory qualified her for the USGA Region 8 meet May 12-14 in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

