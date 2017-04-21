haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Mayor’s Ball Fights Homelessness In PBC

By at April 21, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Guests arriving at the fourth annual Mayor’s Ball were greeted by a red carpet and a tent city. Volunteers posing as homeless people camped outside the Palm Beach County Convention Center reminded gala attendees about the purpose of the evening: to help the homeless in Palm Beach County.

The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County managed to mix education with the festivities at the annual fundraiser. Each guest received a masquerade mask as they entered the party, and then learned the purpose behind the fun photo props.

“The homeless in our community often hide behind a mask that everything is OK. They don’t want people to know about their situation, out of fear of losing their job, or worse, their children. This often makes them feel invisible,” Homeless Coalition Executive Director Marilyn Munoz said. “We want to help people see behind the mask, understand that there is a need and step up to help.”

Homeless programs in Palm Beach County are helping. Every place setting at the Mayor’s Ball included a story about a homeless person who has been helped by the Homeless Coalition.

“While the circumstances in each case are unique, the need for housing is not,” Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick told guests during her speech. “Everyone deserves a safe place to rest their head at the end of the day.”

Burdick has said she would like to make affordable housing a priority during her term. Funds raised by previous years events have helped 890 homeless men, women and children attain permanent housing.

ABOVE: Marilyn Munoz, Pamela Goodman, PBC Mayor Paulette Burdick and Neil Schiller.

One Comment


  1. Ill Spent Money, 1 day ago Reply

    How much to rent the convention center hall, the food, entertainment, decorations? That money could have all gone to the homeless.


Post Your Comments