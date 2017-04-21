New Arden Community To Open April 29 With Family-Friendly Event

The new master-planned community on Southern Blvd. in Palm Beach County will officially open its gates to the public on Saturday, April 29. With model homes now complete, Arden is celebrating its First Neighborhood Opening with a fun-filled afternoon for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests will be among the first to view the spectacular mile-long Arden Lake upon arrival. The day will offer plenty of entertainment for all ages, including tours of the new models, animal encounters from Lion Country Safari, country music provided by 103.1 WIRK, face painting, a corn maze, a bounce house, crafts from Home Depot and more. Complimentary Chick-fil-A and Kona Ice is also on the menu, plus prize giveaways. Among the items is a custom beach cruiser, perfect for riding on Arden’s 20 miles of trails.

Developed by Freehold Communities, Arden will eventually include 2,000 homes — the majority of which will back up to a community open space, including parks, playfields, greenways, nature trails or lakes. Designed to magnify the connection between nature, health and happiness, the property features miles of walking and biking trails; a central lake for fishing, kayaking or canoeing; and expansive great lawns for events.

Arden is one of the first in Florida to feature a community farm as an essential component of community life. The five-acre parcel will produce fruits, vegetables and herbs under the guidance of a farm manager, complemented by a barn where residents can gather for seasonal classes and events.

The two-story clubhouse will form the heart of recreational activity at Arden. A resort-style pool flows over two levels. The peaceful upper pool and spa are surrounded by private cabanas, while the lower pool offers water play areas suited for families. The clubhouse will offer plenty of separate indoor and outdoor gathering spaces for all ages to enjoy, as well as a fitness room and a private exercise studio with Wellbeats virtual trainers on demand.

Arden will offer homes in an array of styles and price points. For more information, or to register for the event, visit www.ardenfl.com/open.

ABOVE: An artist’s rendering of Arden’s spacious, two-story clubhouse.

