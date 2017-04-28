New Horizons PE Teacher Gets Wellness Award

New Horizons Elementary School recently announced that physical education teacher Kirstin Voitus was selected as the School District of Palm Beach’s County Wellness Champion of the Month for April. Besides teaching physical education to students, Voitus sponsors a running club that includes nearly a third of New Horizons’ students. She also leads health-related initiatives for New Horizons staff members and their families. Most recently, she coordinated a “Couch to 5K” training program for staff members, which culminated in a 5K in April. Shown above is Kirstin Voitus (second from left) with the staff members who completed the “Couch to 5K” program.

