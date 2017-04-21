Northern Chapter Of The ABWA To Meet On May 10

The Northern Palm Beach Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association will meet Wednesday, May 10 at the PGA Boulevard Embassy Suites Hotel in Palm Beach Gardens. Networking takes place from 6 to 6:30 p.m., with the dinner and program following. The cost is $25, and guests are welcome.

The May program topic is “How to Navigate our New Community Connections.” The May speaker is Lois Margolin, an active member of the ABWA. She is the 2016-17 Coral Springs Chapter membership co-chair, the immediate past president of the Coral Springs Charter Chapter and immediate past Tri County Council chair. Margolin is also the Toastmasters’ District 47 finance manager.

To make reservations, or for more information, contact Sam Markwell at (561) 644-2384 or Sally Ott at (561) 373-8727. The Embassy Suites is located 4350 PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens. For directions, call (561) 622-1000.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

