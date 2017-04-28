Oak Bistro Holds Fundraiser For Pup Saved By Firefighters

Oak Bistro & Wine Bar held a special fundraiser Sunday, April 23 helping to raise more than $3,000 for Smokey, a dog that was badly injured in a recent fire. Smokey is undergoing expensive hyperbaric treatments through the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. Once he is ready, Smokey will be going home as a foster pet with Capt. Gregg Gordon, one of the firefighters from the West Palm Beach Fire-Rescue Department who helped save him. To make a donation, visit www.peggyadams.org/smokey2017.

