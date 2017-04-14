Palm Beach Moms Blog Aims To Connect Local Mothers

The Palm Beach Moms Blog, under the ownership of Meg Palumbo, launched April 4, providing encouragement for moms and information on local parenting resources, and organizing events where moms can connect face-to-face.

No matter where a mom is on her journey of motherhood, she’ll find something unique to her on Palm Beach Moms Blog. It could be a deeply personal story shared by a fellow mom, a review of a new restaurant with an ambiance appealing to young families, or advice on time management from a known expert. Local moms will find their lives enriched by visiting Palm Beach Moms Blog.

“I started Palm Beach Moms Blog because I want to create a new resource for Palm Beach mothers, which truly connects women in Palm Beach County,” Palumbo said. “Motherhood is not something we should feel alone in. We are all going through similar challenges and triumphs. Palm Beach Moms Blog will bring real mothers’ stories, advice and insight that so many will be able to relate to.”

Palm Beach Moms Blog joins 66 parenting resource web sites across the country through City Moms Blog Network. Being a part of this sisterhood of like-minded “mom-prenuers,” Palumbo will have the power of experience.

“Palm Beach Moms Blog will not only bring the influence of local information to readers in the Palm Beach area, but it will be tapping into the assets of 66 mom-focused sites across the country,” said Stephanie Flies, City Moms Blog Network founder and director. “Meg Palumbo has caught a fantastic vision for the moms in her community, and we are ready and excited to support her in this journey with Palm Beach Moms Blog.”

Palm Beach County moms can look forward being encouraged, informed and better connected to other local moms. Upcoming blog topics include: Five Fallacies About Motherhood We Need to Scrap, When “To-Do” Becomes Too Much, and Maybe It’s OK to Talk to Strangers… Sometimes. For more information on becoming a contributor, upcoming events or local parenting information, visit www.palmbeachmomsblog.com.

