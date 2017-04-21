Palm Healthcare Let’s Move Challenge Exceeds Expectations

Thousands of Palm Beach County residents participated in the Palm Healthcare Foundation’s fifth annual Let’s Move: Commit to Change Physical Activity Challenge, which ran from March 1-31.

The foundation partnered with PNC Bank, Tenet Health, CBS-Channel 12, ESPN Radio, and local healthcare, business, municipal, youth and community leaders to host the initiative, which inspired Palm Beach County residents to take action.

The idea was to complete and log 30 minutes of physical activity every day during the month of March. Events were staged across Palm Beach County, focusing on physical activity, nutrition and healthy behaviors.

Participants logged 7 million minutes in the challenge.

One hundred teams competed in this year’s challenge, which is nearly double the number from 2016, and two teams earned their spots as Palm Healthcare Foundation’s Let’s Move “Gold Medal Champions.”

The cities of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach each logged more than 1 million minutes of physical activity.

The top 10 teams, ranked by their total minutes logged, were Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County, Wellington, West Palm Beach, the Breakers, Jupiter Medical Center, Gardens School of Technology Arts, Jupiter Head Start and Palm Beach State College.

The Palm Healthcare Foundation was founded in 2001 and is known for solving critical healthcare issues through creative, community-wide collaboration.

The foundation’s “Healthier Together” initiative strives to improve the quality of life in targeted neighborhoods. The foundation is committed to finding ways for inspired giving and thoughtful funding to generate lasting change. It has invested more than $70 million to support more than 100 organizations.

For more information about the Palm Healthcare Foundation, visit www.palmhealthcare.org or call (561) 833-6333.

