Perfect Smile Dentistry Hosts Families First Benefit

Perfect Smile Dentistry held a gift-gathering party to benefit Families First of Palm Beach County’s Children’s Day Auction and Smiles for Life on Thursday, April 20 at Perfect Smile’s Wellington office. Mayor Anne Gerwig declared April 21 as Denim Day in Wellington, in honor of the Families First Community Denim Day project. Guests donated gift cards and bought raffle tickets to support the benefit. In April and May, teeth whitening services will benefit Smiles for Life and Families First. Call (561) 204-4494 for details.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Business Featured Palm Beach County