Pierce Hammock Round-Up May 4

Pierce Hammock Elementary School will hold its Kindergarten Round-Up on Thursday, May 4 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the school’s cafeteria. Parents and children are welcome to attend to learn about the school, take a tour and complete registration forms.

Parents planning to register students must bring an updated shot record on form DH680, a physical within the year on form DH3040, two proofs of residency and an original birth certificate.

The school is located at 14255 Hamlin Blvd. in The Acreage.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs Schools