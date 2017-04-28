Pirtek Expands Florida Presence With New Palm Beach Location

Pirtek, the world’s leading fluid transfer solutions company, has expanded its South Florida presence with a new location in Palm Beach County.

Owner Sam Belin recently opened Pirtek Palm Beach, staffing it with three technicians and two mobile service vehicles. He plans to add a third vehicle in a few months.

Pirtek is the only franchise of its kind in the United States, providing hydraulic and industrial hose replacement sales and services. There are 65 Pirtek franchises and a fleet of mobile service vehicles throughout the United States. Globally, Pirtek has more than 400 locations and 2,000 mobile service vehicles in 23 countries. Palm Beach marks the 11th location for Pirtek in Florida.

Belin opened his franchise under Pirtek’s new Tier 2 model, which the company rolled out last year. Under the standard Tier 1 model, a franchisee operates a full service and supply center, staffed with six team members and a minimum of two mobile service vehicles. The Tier 2 model, on the other hand, allows a franchisee to keep inventory in a small warehouse or storage facility and to lease two vehicles at a lower point of entry.

Tier 2 franchisees, who enjoy the same administrative support and training as Tier 1 owners, are expected to have a fully staffed and outfitted service and supply center within three years. Each new service vehicle in the fleet widens the franchisee’s exclusive territory.

A resident of Cocoa Beach, Belin holds a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University in Maryland and worked in the corporate world for 30 years. His path to becoming a Pirtek franchisee began when he interviewed for a job recently at the company’s corporate headquarters in Rockledge. During the interview, he became impressed with Pirtek and later decided to become a franchise owner himself.

“The job itself wasn’t a perfect fit with my background, but I really liked the CEO, Glenn [Duncan], and I loved the business concept,” Belin said. “Palm Beach is an excellent place to open our franchise.”

To learn more about Pirtek USA, visit www.pirtekusa.com.

