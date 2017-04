Seminole Ridge High School linebacker Nicholas Plesca has signed an athletic scholarship letter of intent to play for the Panthers of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. “Nick is a great young man, and a good football player who works hard,” SRHS Defensive Coordinator Daniel Burack said. “I’m excited to see what he’ll do in college.” Shown above are Maria Plesca, Nicholas Plesca and Daniel Burack.

