Publix Begins Annual March Of Dimes Campaign Saturday

It all started with a small group of associates more than two decades ago, and now Publix is the No. 1 National March for Babies corporate partner. It’s a giant leap for the six-state grocer, whose company-wide campaign involves more than 190,000 associates in 1,145 stores with the support of customers.

Publix’s annual register campaign launches on Saturday, April 29 and runs until May 20 in all stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

During the fundraising campaign, Publix checkout associates will sell cutouts on which customers can write their name or the name of a baby they love.

Publix aims to surpass last year’s record-setting fundraising amount of $7.1 million, coupled with associate fundraising, which combined brought in more than $7.4 million in 2016.

“We are very proud of our 22-year history, and supporting healthier moms and stronger babies is an extension of who we are,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of media and community relations. “We’ve always said we have the most generous customers and the most passionate associates in the industry, and together, we are proud to support the March of Dimes and make a difference in the communities in which we live and work.”

March of Dimes President Stacey Stewart thanked Publix for its support. “Earlier this year, we were proud to crown a new No. 1 National March for Babies corporate partner for the first time in 30 years,” Stewart said. “Publix is one of our most valued partners.”

Everyone is encouraged to join in the celebration. To find a March for Babies event near you, visit www.marchforbabies.org.

Founded in 1930, Publix Super Markets is the largest and fastest-growing employee-owned grocery chain in the United States. Publix and its associates excel in community involvement, volunteerism and a commitment to their market areas and beyond.

The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines and breakthroughs.

ABOVE: March of Dimes Regional Vice President Shannon Gilbert (left) and Regional Director of Marketing Rochelle Darman (right) present Publix CEO Todd Jones with the March for Babies Crystal Award.

