Realtor Jennifer Booker Earns Real Estate Broker’s License
By Town-Crier Editor at April 21, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print
Copeland & Co. Real Estate congratulates Realtor Jennifer Booker on earning her Florida real estate broker’s license.
Booker is a broker-associate with the independent real estate company, serving residential and commercial clients in Wellington and West Palm Beach.
The designation broker-associate requires additional training and education that benefits consumers. Learn more at www.copelandcompany.com.
ABOVE: Copeland & Co. Broker-Associate Jennifer Booker.