Realtor Jennifer Booker Earns Real Estate Broker’s License

Copeland & Co. Real Estate congratulates Realtor Jennifer Booker on earning her Florida real estate broker’s license.

Booker is a broker-associate with the independent real estate company, serving residential and commercial clients in Wellington and West Palm Beach.

The designation broker-associate requires additional training and education that benefits consumers. Learn more at www.copelandcompany.com.

ABOVE: Copeland & Co. Broker-Associate Jennifer Booker.

