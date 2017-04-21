haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Dropping Old Airports From Maps Long Overdue

April 21, 2017

FOOTLOOSE AND…

On Nov. 8, 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration finally made certain that all closed airports are deleted from its maps that controllers use when directing air traffic. Whoopee!

Yes, believe it or not, prior to last year, closed airports still were shown on its maps. That was more than a year after an incident on Aug. 16, 2015, when a single-engine plane crashed when the pilot attempted to land his non-functioning aircraft after being directed by a controller to a non-existent landing strip that had been closed for some 25 years.

The FAA’s failure to keep its air traffic controller maps current was the major factor that the National Transportation Safety Board highlighted in a recent analysis of the crash. Sounds like a reasonable conclusion.

Now, an irreverent question: Which unmentioned executive takes the prize for this basic stupidity? Just asking.

Jules Rabin

