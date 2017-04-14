Rep. Mast Hosting Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast (FL- District 18) recently announced that his office is now accepting submissions for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students in Florida’s 18th Congressional District are eligible to participate.

“This is a great way to highlight young artists in our community,” Mast said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the creativity that this competition brings out in our high school students.”

Every year since 1982, the U.S. House of Representatives has offered talented young artists from across the country the opportunity to showcase their artistic abilities. A panel of local experts will select the winning submission. The first-place artwork will be displayed in a year-long exhibit in the U.S. Capitol building, and the winner will be flown to Washington, D.C., to attend the official art show opening.

The submission deadline is Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Artwork should be submitted in person at the 18th District Congressional Office, located at 121 S.W. Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34984. For more info., including a complete list of rules, visit www.mast.house.gov/art. Direct questions to (772) 336-2877.

Briefs