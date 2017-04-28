Royal Palm Beach Hosts Great American Cleanup Event

The Village of Royal Palm Beach hosted its Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 22. Community members gathered at the Recreation Center to get cleaning supplies and equipment for the event. Cleanup areas included Commons Park, Camellia Park, Royal Palm Beach High School, H.L. Johnson Elementary School, Sparrow Drive and other areas. Participants were able to enjoy hot dogs and hamburgers at the Recreation Center after the day’s cleanup.

