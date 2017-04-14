RPBHS Dancers Shine

Royal Palm Beach High School’s Wildcat Dance Team made a clean sweep of its division at the Florida State Dance Competition. The team brought back top scores for each routine and first place overall in the duet category. Seven members earned an invitation to be part of the 2017 United States Dance Team. (Front row) Sheila Azpiri, Tawnee Davis and Arianna Sanchez; and (back row) Jasmine Sainvil, Zahra Cummings, Angelica Walker and Gabriela Ferreira.

