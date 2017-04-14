RPBHS Debater Ryan Gosling Headed To Nationals In Alabama

Royal Palm Beach High School student Ryan Gosling has qualified for the National Speech & Debate tournament to be held during the first week in June in Birmingham, Ala.

The tournament is considered to be the most prestigious of all the debate tournaments of the year.

Gosling is one of only three students from Palm Beach County schools to qualify in the category of Program Oral Interpretation (POI) to compete at nationals.

ABOVE: Ryan Gosling

