Sackett Softball Tourney Supports Foster Children

The sixth year of the annual Jim Sackett Invitational Softball Tournament took place at the Village Park softball fields in Wellington on Saturday, April 8. All proceeds from the event were donated to Friends of Foster children, a charity with the mission to improve the lives of local foster children. Fifteen teams participated in the tournament, along with a charity game between the host Friends of Foster Children team and guest charity Camelot Community Care.

