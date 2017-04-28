Seminole Ridge A Financial Aid All-Star

Florida College Access Network recently announced the winners of the 2017 Florida FAFSA Challenge, a statewide campaign to increase the percentage of high school seniors completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

As of March 31, 54 Florida school districts and 390 high schools — Seminole Ridge High School among them — have increased the number of seniors who completed the federal financial aid form by at least five percent over last year, contributing to a statewide gain of 9.1 percent. This translates to more than $37 million more in Pell Grant dollars alone for graduating seniors to help pay the cost of college.

“The boost in Florida’s FAFSA completions this year is phenomenal, and a credit to the schools, districts and community partners who have worked passionately to ensure that all of our students have the resources to attend college,” said Laurie Meggesin, Florida CAN’s executive director. “This is a real game-changer for the thousands of students and families impacted by this collective effort.”

ESOL Department Ice Cream Social — The SRHS English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) department will hold a parent meeting and ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Attendees will learn all about summer school, including how long it lasts, the benefits of attending summer school and other summer activities available for high-schoolers. Also, refurbished computers will be given to those who did not receive one last year. These computers are being donated by the SRHS information technology department.

College Decision Day May 1 — The SRHS school counseling department will host its annual College Decision Day on Monday, May 1 before school at the white entrance gates. Seniors are invited to wear college shirts and proudly sign the banner to indicate post-secondary plans. The school will celebrate seniors’ college decisions with live music from the band. The banner will also be available to sign during both lunch periods.

Buy a Dog Tag… Win a Cruise! — The SRHS Army JROTC Hawk Battalion is offering a chance to win a seven-day, all-expenses-paid cruise for two through the purchase of a JROTC dog tag in its new fundraiser. Everyone who purchases the $10 tag will be entered into a drawing for the cruise. Each purchase offers an additional chance at winning. For more information, see JROTC Master Sergeant (Ret.) Margarita Bonner in Room 8-104, or call the battalion HQ at (561) 422-2747 or (561) 422-2620.

Students of the Week — The SRHS Students of the Week program recognizes students, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for April 17-21: Randy Medrano (grade 9), Gustavo Chaux (grade 10), Kaitlin Menke (grade 11) and Daniel Singleton (grade 12).

