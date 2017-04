Wellington High School’s American Sign Language Club will present “Youth of a Nation,” a story told through signed songs with an important message of love, on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at the WHS theater. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. The school is located at 2101 Greenview Shores Blvd. For more info., call (561) 795-4900.

Briefs