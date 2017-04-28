haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

SRHS Flag Girls Top Thunderwolves To Stay Unbeaten

By at April 28, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

BY GENE NARDI

On Thursday, April 21, the Seminole Ridge High School flag football team hosted the Oxbridge Academy in a non-district contest. The Hawks dominated the Thunderwolves 33-0 to remain undefeated at 10-0 on the season. Hawks quarterback Emily Higgins threw for five touchdowns.

From the start, Seminole Ridge kicked into high gear, driving in two scores to go up 13-0 by the end of the first quarter. Higgins hit receiver Channing O’Brien for the first touchdown, then connected with receiver Kristi Kemper on a 12-yard pass for the second score.

O’Brien caught her second touchdown pass from four yards out from Higgins in the second quarter. The Hawks converted on their extra point when Higgins found Kemper in the end zone to extend the lead to 20-0.

Seminole Ridge’s defense allowed little room for the Oxbridge offense to breathe, completely shutting them down in the first half. The Thunderwolves ended the half when they intercepted a pass to stop Seminole Ridge from adding to its tally.

In the second half, it was business as usual for the Hawks offense. Higgins connected with Ashley Hollandsworth for an 18-yard touchdown pass in a third-and-long situation. The Seminole Ridge lead was extended when Higgins hit Hollandsworth again for the extra point, lifting the Hawks to a 27-0 margin in the third quarter.

Seminole Ridge put the exclamation point on their victory with one more touchdown when Higgins found Kemper on a 12-yard score in the corner of the end zone. The Hawks defense was equally as devastating to the Oxbridge offensive unit, keeping them out of the end zone the entire game.

The win lifted Seminole Ridge to 10-0 on the season. O’Brien and Kemper each had two touchdown receptions, and Hollandsworth is credited with one.

Seminole Ridge played against Glades Central High School and hosted the district playoffs this week, but results were not available at press time.

ABOVE: Seminole Ridge receiver Channing O’Brien advances the ball after a catch.

 

