SRHS Flag Girls Top Thunderwolves To Stay Unbeaten

BY GENE NARDI

On Thursday, April 21, the Seminole Ridge High School flag football team hosted the Oxbridge Academy in a non-district contest. The Hawks dominated the Thunderwolves 33-0 to remain undefeated at 10-0 on the season. Hawks quarterback Emily Higgins threw for five touchdowns.

From the start, Seminole Ridge kicked into high gear, driving in two scores to go up 13-0 by the end of the first quarter. Higgins hit receiver Channing O’Brien for the first touchdown, then connected with receiver Kristi Kemper on a 12-yard pass for the second score.

O’Brien caught her second touchdown pass from four yards out from Higgins in the second quarter. The Hawks converted on their extra point when Higgins found Kemper in the end zone to extend the lead to 20-0.

Seminole Ridge’s defense allowed little room for the Oxbridge offense to breathe, completely shutting them down in the first half. The Thunderwolves ended the half when they intercepted a pass to stop Seminole Ridge from adding to its tally.

In the second half, it was business as usual for the Hawks offense. Higgins connected with Ashley Hollandsworth for an 18-yard touchdown pass in a third-and-long situation. The Seminole Ridge lead was extended when Higgins hit Hollandsworth again for the extra point, lifting the Hawks to a 27-0 margin in the third quarter.

Seminole Ridge put the exclamation point on their victory with one more touchdown when Higgins found Kemper on a 12-yard score in the corner of the end zone. The Hawks defense was equally as devastating to the Oxbridge offensive unit, keeping them out of the end zone the entire game.

The win lifted Seminole Ridge to 10-0 on the season. O’Brien and Kemper each had two touchdown receptions, and Hollandsworth is credited with one.

Seminole Ridge played against Glades Central High School and hosted the district playoffs this week, but results were not available at press time.

ABOVE: Seminole Ridge receiver Channing O’Brien advances the ball after a catch.

