SRHS TV Students Win National Award

By at April 21, 2017 | 12:04 am | Print

Along with more than 3,000 students from schools across the United States, Seminole Ridge High School TV production academy students traveled to Anaheim, Calif., March 27-31 to compete in the 2017 Student Television Network national convention. Seniors Frank Gonzalez and Case Mewbourn won a national third-place award in the Action Sports Editing competition. The students competed in several “build it from scratch” events, including eight-hour short film and documentary challenges and a six-hour music video challenge.

SRHS First in Government Bee — Seminole Ridge competed against 11 teams from eight area high schools April 6 in the second Government Bee at Santaluces High School. The Hawks took the gold, earning $500 and a trophy. Congratulations to the team of Johnathan Etienne, Nathan Frank, Rebecca Moccia and Kylie Shivers. Prize money was provided by the Masonic High 12 Club of Lake Worth, the League of Women Voters and the Florida Government Finance Officers Association.

Choristers Earn High Ratings from State — Congratulations to the SRHS singers for their April 7 ratings from the 2017 Florida Vocal Association South state solo and ensemble assessments. Musical theater soloist Jordaine Randon was rated Superior with Distinction. The Musagetes madrigal ensemble, musical theater soloist Rowan Pelfrey and vocal soloist Jordaine Randon earned Superior ratings. The men’s ensemble, the concert women’s ensemble, musical theater soloists Danielle Leslie and Danielle Parks, and vocal soloists Shantel Brown, Danielle Parks and Rowan Pelfrey earned Excellent ratings. The Muse female barbershop quartet and the men’s show choir earned Good ratings.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes SRHS students for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with campus positivity. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for April 10-14: Emily Ogden (grade 9), Candis Eugene (grade 10), Carsyn Bates (grade 11) and Richard Caruso (grade 12).

ABOVE: The Government Bee team with faculty sponsor Rose Carbone.

