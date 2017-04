The St. Rita Parish Flea Market will take place in the parish parking lot (13645 Paddock Drive, Wellington) on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon. Vendors are needed at $20 per space. Baked goods and coffee will be for sale. Vendors can sign up starting April 29. For more info., call Pauline at (561) 247-7087.

Briefs