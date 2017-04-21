Styling Boutique Grand Opening April 29

The Styling Boutique, a new business in Wellington founded by two local entrepreneurs who share a passion for bringing customers the best service and styles, will hold its grand opening Saturday, April 29.

Sophia Bornschein, owner of Born2Dress, and Sahira Sued of Sahira Jewelry Designs, are two creative types sharing one space to bring clients service, style and quality.

The styling boutique will have “girls night out” and makeover packages that will include complete makeovers. First, clients will start with Bornschein, who will style someone perfectly based on her taste and body type. Her boutique is eclectic and designed to fit every budget and style. Sued, who designs handmade necklaces and bracelets, will then teach clients how to accessorize their outfit, including a complete necklace layering and bracelet stacking lesson.

Also, Emanuela De Beradinis Marcello from Viva la Glam Studio, the next-door neighbor, will give face and hair a complete makeover and include a mini makeup lesson.

The Styling Boutique offers many other services, providing a full day of fun or just an appointment to shop the boutique. The store is designed to be down-to-earth, fun and filled with lots of affordable gems, as well as must-have splurges.

Local residents can come see for themselves at the grand opening from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 29 at 11586 Pierson Road, Unit L11, Wellington. RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/1935095773401365 or call (561) 444-8931 to learn more.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business