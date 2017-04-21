haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik porno fantezilerini gözler önüne seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi porno uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Styling Boutique Grand Opening April 29

By at April 21, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Styling Boutique, a new business in Wellington founded by two local entrepreneurs who share a passion for bringing customers the best service and styles, will hold its grand opening Saturday, April 29.

Sophia Bornschein, owner of Born2Dress, and Sahira Sued of Sahira Jewelry Designs, are two creative types sharing one space to bring clients service, style and quality.

The styling boutique will have “girls night out” and makeover packages that will include complete makeovers. First, clients will start with Bornschein, who will style someone perfectly based on her taste and body type. Her boutique is eclectic and designed to fit every budget and style. Sued, who designs handmade necklaces and bracelets, will then teach clients how to accessorize their outfit, including a complete necklace layering and bracelet stacking lesson.

Also, Emanuela De Beradinis Marcello from Viva la Glam Studio, the next-door neighbor, will give face and hair a complete makeover and include a mini makeup lesson.

The Styling Boutique offers many other services, providing a full day of fun or just an appointment to shop the boutique. The store is designed to be down-to-earth, fun and filled with lots of affordable gems, as well as must-have splurges.

Local residents can come see for themselves at the grand opening from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 29 at 11586 Pierson Road, Unit L11, Wellington. RSVP at www.facebook.com/events/1935095773401365 or call (561) 444-8931 to learn more.

Business

Related Posts

Post Your Comments