Summer Croquet League Forming

The ninth annual Palm Beach County Summer Golf Croquet League will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and run for six weeks. League play will be split into two divisions, one on Tuesday evenings and one on Wednesday evenings, running for five weeks. Then on Tuesday, Aug. 15, there will be playoffs between the division winners. The finals will be followed by a lobster dinner and awards ceremony.

Last year, 88 teams competed from across Palm Beach County in this doubles tournament. The teams were organized by families, friends and business associates. Many of the entrants were croquet beginners. Instruction and practice sessions are included. All teams are required to have a team name. Teams can register two, three or four players for the six-week event.

Golf croquet is the easiest version of croquet to learn and to play. Complimentary instruction and practice sessions will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, June 17, June 24, July 1 and July 8 at the National Croquet Club.

For more info., call (561) 478-2300, ext. 3 and ask for Marie.

Briefs