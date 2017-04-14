Taplin And McArdle Wed In Costa Rica

Amid their many friends and family members, Amanda Taplin became the bride of Colin McArdle on March 18 in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Courtney Southworth served as her sister’s matron of honor, and Joe Cestaro was the groom’s best man. Bridesmaids included Kirsten Ashton, Rebecca Kestner, Jordan McArdle, Kara Pepe, Cheyenne Quigley and Bethany Robins. Nick Giuliano, Kevin McMorrow, Aren Millan, Neil Shah and R.J. Wells served as groomsmen. Lilli Drialo, cousin of the groom, was the flower girl, and Colt and Logan Southworth, nephews of the bride, were the ring bearers.

Amanda graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School in 2005 and graduated from Florida State University in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in applied economics. She is currently an executive assistant at a public relations firm in New York City. She is the daughter of Pam and Roy Taplin of Royal Palm Beach.

Colin, a 2006 graduate of Hammonton High School in Hammonton, N.J., graduated from the New Jersey Institute of Technology in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. He is currently the project architect coordinator with Orestes Valella in Hoboken, N.J. He is the son of Michael and Janet Mcardle of Atco, N.J.

The couple honeymooned in Costa Rica and Belize and will reside in Hoboken.

ABOVE: Amanda and Colin McArdle

