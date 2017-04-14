TKA Names New Theater In Honor Of Page Family

Randal Martin, president of the King’s Academy, recently announced the opening of TKA’s new Center for Performing Arts. On May 4, the theater will open as Conservatory of the Arts students sing, dance and play in TKA’s staging of Funny Girl.

TKA is also pleased to announce the name of the new theater. TKA has been blessed by a family whose generous gift and challenge grant pushed the school’s efforts across the finish line, allowing TKA to construct the new theater. The TKA family thanks Dave, Tuny and Charlotte Page for their generosity. The building will be named the Page Family Center for Performing Arts in recognition of their gift.

The new state-of-the-art, 23,000-square-foot facility will allow TKA to provide dedicated space for both its fine arts programs in the Page Center and athletic programs in the Loveland Center. TKA is excited about what the future holds for students as they perform and compete.

The King’s Academy is a Christian school serving more than 1,400 students from preschool through 12th grade.

For more info., visit www.tka.net.

