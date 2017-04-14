CLICK THE HEADLINE ABOVE (or the front cover above if it is visible) to pull up the Town-Crier Digital Issue for April 14, 2017. LEAD STORIES: RPB Council Agrees To Revised Senior Care Agreement… Improvements Planned For South Shore And Pierson… LGWCD Audit Good, But Dwindling Fund Balance A Concern… Rotary’s Outrun Cerebral Palsy Wellington 5K Set For April 23… Golfer Rick Smith Makes Two Holes-In-One In March… Royal Palm Beach To Reduce RV, Boat Setback Requirement… Peggy Adams, Oak Bistro Step Up To Help Severely Injured Dog… Chamber Lunch Focuses On Economic Impact Of Equestrians…

Digital Issue