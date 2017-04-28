Tropical Fruit Tree Sale May 20 At Fairgrounds

The Palm Beach chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International will host its annual Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Agriplex building on the South Florida Fairgrounds.

At this year’s Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale, vendors from all over the state will offer a wide variety of delicious fruit trees, including avocado, banana, Barbados cherry, black sapote, canistel, carambola, citrus, dragon fruit, figs, guava, grumichama, jackfruit, jaboticaba, longan, lychee, macadamia, mamey sapote, mango, miracle fruit, mulberry, papaya, peach, persimmon, soursop, sugar apple, star apple, tamarind, herbs and spices, plus the Rare Fruit Council’s proprietary formulization for growing tropical fruits.

Also available at the event will be educational information on the planting and growing of fruit trees, along with knowledgeable volunteers and vendors to answer questions.

Sale attendees should enter the South Florida Fairgrounds through Gate 5 on Southern Blvd. Both admission and parking are free.

Established in 1970, the Palm Beach chapter of the Rare Fruit Council is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting and furthering the cultivation and use of tropical and rare fruit in South Florida and throughout the world. The organization includes several hundred members interested in learning about, growing and enjoying tropical fruits.

Monthly meetings are the second Friday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Mounts Botanical Garden (531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach). Each meeting has an educational lecture by a speaker in the field of fruit science or a related field, a fruit tree auction, a seed and plant exchange, and the chapter’s famous “tasting table” — a chance to taste various tropical fruits grown by members.

For more information about the Palm Beach chapter of the Rare Fruit Council International, visit www.pbrarefruitcouncil.org.

