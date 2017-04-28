Vice Admiral To Discuss Cybersecurity, Cyberwarfare At Forum Club On May 5

Vice Admiral Jan Tighe will join the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches on Friday, May 5 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center to share her insights on the United States’ use of technology to enhance military operations and combat cybersecurity attacks. She will also discuss the new methods being employed to not only exploit enemies, but also defeat them.

Tighe assumed duties as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare and the 66th Director of Naval Intelligence in July 2016. She is one of the highest-ranking women in the U.S. Navy and the highest-ranking female Information Warfare Officer. She was also the first woman to command a numbered fleet (the U.S. 10th Fleet).

Her previous tours include duty with Naval Security Group Activities in Florida, Virginia and Japan, Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1, and the Naval Information Warfare Activity. She also had staff assignments on the Headquarters of the Pacific Fleet, Naval Security Group and Naval Network Warfare Command. In addition, Tighe served as executive assistant to the commander of U.S. Cyber Command. She also commanded more than 2,800 multi-service and multi-agency personnel at the National Security Agency/Central Security Service Hawaii in Kunia.

Tighe has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (two awards), the Strike/Flight Air Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (four awards), and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

This event is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased online at www.forumclubpalmbeach.org or by contacting Wendy Norris at (561) 881-9977 or wnorris@forumclubpb.com.

