Divine Wine and High Tea, a benefit for the Vivian and Adrienne Ferrin Memorial Scholarship Fund, was held Sunday, April 9 at the Madison Green Country Club in Royal Palm Beach. The fashion show outfits came from Stein Mart, and the hats on parade were from Audrey Gordon. There were hat contests for women and men, as well as a Chinese auction and music from a DJ.

