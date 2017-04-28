Volunteer Event At Barky Pines

Barky Pines Animal Rescue & Sanctuary will host a “Good Hands Gettin’ Dirty” event on Saturday, April 29. Grab your friends, gloves and tools and head to Barky Pines, located at 6521 Carol Street in Loxahatchee.

At the event, volunteers will put their gardening and building skills to great use helping define and create a welcoming front entrance to the sanctuary, as well as help complete the interior of a new building. Plants, mulch, dirt and pavers will be on hand. Donations of building materials are always needed.

Drinking water will be supplied free of charge. Lunch will be offered for a donation of $5. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone unable to attend can make a donation at www.barkypinesanimalrescue.com. Donations received by Barky Pines during the month of April will be matched 15 percent by the Allstate Insurance Company.

For more information, call (561) 402-1451.

Briefs