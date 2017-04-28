VSA To Host Katie Gardner Memorial Golf Tournament

VSA Florida-Palm Beach County will host its 20th anniversary golf tournament on Friday, May 19 at the Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens.

The VSA Katie Gardner Memorial Tournament is in memory of Katie Gardner, a 13-year-old girl with spinal muscular atrophy who died in April 2003. She was a charming young lady with an incredible artistic talent who participated in many VSA programs.

This year’s VSA artist Alicia Bunche from Royal Palm Beach will carry on the tradition that Katie Gardner was once a part of by creating the artwork for each participating sponsors’ award cup. Bunche has been a participant with VSA for many years.

The entry fee of $1,200 per foursome for this scramble format golf tournament includes greens fees, prizes, awards, golf shirts, breakfast and lunch. Call (561) 966-7025 to register.

The mission of VSA Florida-Palm Beach County is to create a society where people with disabilities can learn through, participate in, and enjoy the arts. For more information, visit www.vsapbc.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs