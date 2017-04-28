Waste Management Helps Grandma’s Place

Waste Management has presented Grandma’s Place, an emergency shelter for abused and neglected children in Royal Palm Beach, with a $1,500 donation.

“Waste Management is a strong community partner in the western Palm Beach County communities and greatly values the work done at Grandma’s Place to bring healing and hope to these precious children in need,” Waste Management Government Relations Manager Ellen Smith said.

Founded in 1997, Grandma’s Place offers children who have been abused or neglected a place where they receive 24-hour care in a safe, home-like environment, including sibling groups and children with disabilities or developmental delays. Children from birth to 12 years old are accepted for emergency placements. Grandma’s Place has a capacity of 16 children and is the only emergency shelter for boys and girls of these ages in Palm Beach County.

“We rely on private donations to fund more than 40 percent of our operations, so we greatly appreciated the generosity of Waste Management and all our donors,” Grandma’s Place Executive Director Roxanne Jacobs said. “These funds help us to meet our mission of serving the children in our communities who need safe, secure shelter in a loving home environment.”

ABOVE: Waste Management Government Relations Manager Ellen Smith presents a check for $1,500 to Grandma’s Place Executive Director Roxanne Jacobs, along with Waste Management Community Relations Director Dawn McCormick.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



People