Wellington Accepting Grant Applications

Wellington has announced the return of its Beautiful Wellington Grant Tier IV. Back for its third year, this grant offers homeowners up to $1,500 per address in matching funds for exterior painting and pressure washing, aesthetic-based landscaping, installation of irrigation to maintain vegetation, minor facade repairs, and driveway/parking pad/walkway repair or replacement.

Applications for the second round will be accepted beginning Monday, May 1 through Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. All applications will be independently evaluated by a selection committee on May 11.

The application is currently available online on the Wellington Grants web page, which includes a checklist of documentation required to apply. Applicants are encouraged to review this list carefully and note the items that may take additional time to collect.

This will be the final round of the Beautiful Wellington Grant Tier IV. This grant will be revised and replaced with the Great Neighborhoods Grant next year. For more info., call the Community Services Office at (561) 791-4796.

Briefs