Wellington El Kindergarten Round-Up April 21

Wellington Elementary School will host its Kindergarten Round-Up on Friday, April 21 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the school cafeteria. Parents of future students are invited to come and see the school, pick up kindergarten registration packets and ask questions. Parents wanting to register students that day must bring the following: a completed SY18 registration form, photo identification of parent/guardian, two current utility bills in parent/guardian’s name as proof of address, and the following health forms: immunization record form, physical examination form and original birth certificate or other proof of birth. The school is located at 13000 Paddock Drive. For more info., call (561) 651-0600.

Briefs