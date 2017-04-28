Wellington Holds Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration

Wellington hosted its annual Earth Day and Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22 at the Wellington Amphitheater. This free event allowed area residents to learn about gardening, recycling and respecting the Earth. The celebration featured activities for children, local vendors showcasing Earth-friendly products, free samples, giveaways and more. The Wellington Village Council planted a green buttonwood tree in honor of Arbor Day. For more information, visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Wellington