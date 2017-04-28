Wellington Honors Poster Contest Winners

The Wellington Village Council recognized Panther Run Elementary School students Grace Bostwick and Lauren Allen on Tuesday for winning first place in the “Drop Savers” water conservation poster contest hosted by the American Water Works Association, as well as for Bostwick placing third in the state contest. Shown above are Vice Mayor John McGovern, Councilwoman Tanya Siskind, Councilman Michael Drahos, Mayor Ann Gerwig, Councilman Michael Napoleone, Assistant Principal Risa Suarez and Utilities Director Shannon LaRocque with Allen and Bostwick.

