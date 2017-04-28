Wellington Landings High-Impact Teachers

Wellington Landings Middle School recently announced that nine of its teachers have been recognized by the State of Florida as high-impact teachers. A recent analysis of student performance on statewide standardized assessments in math and reading found that these teachers had a significantly positive impact on student learning with testing results that were among the most positive in the state. The teachers who received this honor were Julie Burtin, Lisa Shields, Danielle McMasters, Cynthia Higgins, Judy Warren, Douglas Henry, Lois Weber, Lisa Havell and Lisa Shore.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools